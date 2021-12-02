27,810 birds in third monthly census

NASHIK: The third monthly census of birds was completed on Tuesday (November 30) at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary. The number of native birds and arriving from abroad is increasing in the bird sanctuary even when it is getting cold.

The third bird census of this season was completed on 30th November, with the help of the Forest Department, bird friends, and sanctuary guide by following social distancing in six places namely, dam area, Kathargaon, Kurudgaon, Kothure, Chapadgaon, and Manjargaon. For this, 6 groups were formed and each group was assigned a specific area.

A total of 27,810 birds were counted in various watersheds, grassy areas during the bird watching. It includes 25,624 water birds from watersheds and grasslands. There are 2,186 such birds in trees and grasslands.

These include Flamingo, Osprey, Common Crane, Noreen Shovler, Pintel, Gargany, Eurasian Vision, Gadwal, Rudy Shell Duck, Marsh Harrier, Montagu Harrier, Blue Thread, Blue Chick Bee Eater, Golden Flower.

Also among the local migratory birds, including open-billed heron, purple heron, rakhi heron, spot bill duck, spoonbill, river turn, panticol, lotus bird, firefly, river sun, etc., were identified.

With the arrival of migratory birds with the onset of winter, tourists will be able to enjoy bird watching. Naturally, in the next few days, Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary will be full of tourists.

Under the guidance of Vikram Ahire, Assistant Forest Conservator, Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary, the third monthly bird census of this season was conducted by Forest Range Officer Shekhar Deokar, Forest Ranger Pritish Sarode, Forest Ranger Sandeep Kale, Asha Wankhede, and others.

Meanwhile, the number of birds is also expected to increase in the next few days, and it will be a feast for bird watching for tourists. Naturally, from December to March, the sanctuary will be packed with tourists from home and abroad as well as school children.