271 new Covid cases identified in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as the district are again witnessing rise in Coronavirus cases. A total of 271 new patients have turned positive in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 120453. On the other 229 patients in the district have recovered of Covid-19.

With the number of those recovered has increased to 116380. As there was no single death, the death toll stands at 2090. Of the total reports received, 193 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the pandemic tally of the city has gone up to 79124.

On the other hand, as 57 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive, the tally has moved up to 35180. While as 10 more cases have surfaced in Malegaon, the number of total patients has risen to 4912. On the other, with addition of 11 more positive cases, the number of non-native patients has climbed up to 1237.

On the other, the number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 944 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours on Tuesday. Among them, 918 are from city, 15 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, five from district civil hospital, two from Malegaon and four from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital.