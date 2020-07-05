27 mm rainfall in Igatpuri, 35 mm in Baglan

NASHIK :

Even though the monsoon has become active across the state, Nashik city and district is still waiting for good rains. Igatpuri, which is considered to be the Cherrapunji of the district, so far has received 27 mm of rainfall while Baglan, which is known to be drought-prone, has received 35 mm of rainfall.

While rest of the district has also been lashed by rains but it has not been as satisfactory as to expedite and complete kharif sowing. The lack of good and incessant rains has put kharif sowing at risk of re-sowing.

The district average for the month of June is 174 mm. The first week of June this year saw heavy rains due to the Cyclone Nisarga. After that, monsoon rains became active all over the state and heavy rains were witnessed in the city and widespread district areas. As a result, the month of June saw rains hitting the average rainfall record of June which was quiet at satisfactory level.

More than 200 mm of rainfall was recorded till June 25. Due to good rains, farmers were geared up for sowing. But in the mean time, the rains once again took break, making farmers to wait for good rainfall.

The monsoon is expected to resume in the first week of July, the meteorological department said and as predicted heavy rains are lashing parts of Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

However, North Maharashtra including Nashik city is still receiving intermittent rainfall which is insufficient to speed up agricultural activities.

For the last two days the sky has been overcast with light drizzles, while places like Baglan, Igatpuri and Nandgaon are witnessing moderate to heavy rains.

Sowing is in danger due to lack of good rainfall. If there is no heavy rains in the next few days, the farmers may face crisis of re-sowing.

As there is 29% water storage in the district reservoirs, water shortage may not be an issue at least for a month.

Taluka-wise rainfall (mm)

Nashik - 0

Igatpuri - 27

Trimbakeshwar - 1

Dindori - 0

Peth - 12

Niphad - 5.4

Sinnar - 12

Chandwad - 0

Deola - 0

Yeola - 0

Nandgaon - 13

Malegaon - 12

Baglan - 35

Kalwan - 1

Surgana - 0