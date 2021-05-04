27 cops in the district get DG insignia

The programme this year was cancelled on the backdrop of Covid-19. After a decline in Covid cases, District Guardian Minister will confer the DG insignia to the police personnel in a programme, informed police administration. Two police sub-inspectors from Nashik district rural police force will be awarded for their remarkable action against criminal gangs, while a police sub-inspector and assistant police sub-inspector will confer with the award for their remarkable service for the 15 years.

Five police havildars and five Police naik and five police personnel including police inspector Sunil Gosavi working at Maharashtra Police Academy will be awarded for remarkable service for 15 years. Police inspector Sunil Devgir Gosavi, assistant police inspector Purushottam Pandurang Patil, police havildar Prakash Rupchand Rathod, Manilal Maharu Pawar, Police Naik Ganesh Mahadev Kakad and Shivaji Bhujang Theng from Maharashtra Police Academy will be awarded the DG insignia.

Assistant police inspector Ashok Nivrutti Tungar from anti-corruption bureau, police havildar Dilip Shyamrao Kamble, crime investigation training school and Police Naik from city police force Razaaq Ali Yunus Ali Saiyyad will be conferred with the DG Insignia. The DG insignia has been announced to police havildar Sanjeevkumar Kashi Mathur, civil defence department and Police Naik Sureshsingh Chhansingh Pardeshi for a remarkable performance for 15 years.

Awardees

Nashik city Police

Havildar Sugan Button Sabre, police havildar Gulab Prabhakar Sonar, Santosh Duttatray Wani, Yashwant Baban Khandare, Vasant Dharmaji Pandav, Police Naik Ganesh Sahebrao Nimbalkar, Prashant Dhondiram Walzade, Milind Fakira Nikam, Bhushansingh Udaysingh Chandel and Preeti Nitin Katkade from Nashik city police force will get the DG insignia for a remarkable service for 15 years.

Nashik rural

Police sub-inspector Sudarshan Sukhdev Awari and Sunil Vasave from Nashik rural police force will get the DG insignia for their remarkable job against criminal gangs, while police sub-inspector Milind Shankar Telure, Mohammad Nazim Abdul Raheman Sheikh, assistant police sub-inspector Amabadas Chanbasu Jadar and Police Naik Manoj Vishwanath Gosavi will get the DG insignia for their remarkable job.