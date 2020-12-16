26,382 fresh nCoV cases, 9456449 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>With reduction witnessed in the spike of daily new cases of COVID for the past several days, India today (Wednesday) clocked 26,382 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>Country's active COVID-19 cases load has further reduced by 7,818 since Tuesday, and at present there are 3,32,002 such cases across the nation, the government data added. Talking of recoveries , there were 33,813 patients who defeated COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, and now the total cured cases in India have reached 94,56,449.</p><p>Meanwhile, 387 more lives were claimed by the virus spread since Tuesday, pushing the country's pandemic death toll to 1,44,096 till date. According to the ICMR, 15,66,46,280 cumulative samples have been tested for the infection so far. In percentage , active cases are now 3.34 per cent , cured/discharged 95.21 per cent and the deaths 1.45 per cent of the total COVID case count of the country so far.</p>