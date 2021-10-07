253 police cases registered in September

NASHIK: The crime graph of the city is witnessing a steady rise. In September, 23 robberies were registered in the city i.e., an average of one robbery per 31 hours. Apart from robberies, the police also registered four murder cases and two attempt to murder cases. As the number of Covid-19 cases has declined, the district is easing up the restrictions imposed in the city.

However, with relaxation, the number of robberies has increased in the city. The CCTV cameras and city news reporters have helped provide a clear picture of the increasing crime rate in the city. Compared to other months, the city has registered the highest crime rate in September. While police have detected some cases, some are still under investigation.

A total of 56 bike thefts cases have been registered at various places in the city in the same month. Even though the police caught 11 thieves and cleared 11 bike theft cases, the gap between crimes registered and detected remains huge. In September itself, 43 major accidents were registered, and 17 people succumbed to their injuries in the mishap.

Even though the city police have come up with various initiatives like ‘no helmet, no petrol’, ‘two hour counselling for motorists without helmets’, the results aren’t promising. Citizens need to realise that helmets are for their own safety, and no other person will benefit. The police stations have registered 253 cases in September month. This scenario has instilled fear among the residents. In some cases, the thieves were roaming freely in the city, snatching cash, mobile phones, and jewellery from people.

The residents are questioning the police’s functioning now. 11 fraud cases, 20 cases of kidnapping, 20 domestic violence cases (involving marital harassment and molestation), 1 to 2 cases of rape, manslaughter, attempted suicide, culpable homicide etc., have been registered in the same month.