2500 RTE admissions confirmed in Nashik

The process of admissions under Right to Education (RTE) for the academic year 2020-21 is near completion and admissions of about 2446 students have so far been confirmed in Nashik district. While the initial phase of admission to 2,681 students in different schools has also been completed.



Although the RTE admission process, which was affected by the spread of Corona, started after a 3-month wait, there is a picture of poor

response to the process in Nashik district. How will the admission process be completed by the end of August? Such a question is being asked in academic field.



After completing the preliminary stage of admissions, the documents of the concerned students are now being verified. The admission process has been delayed even though there was only one online lottery in the RTE admission process this year.



Now the students selected in the lottery will have to complete the admission process before 31st August. Admission of many students has been hampered due to the adverse role played by a school association in implementing the RTE admission process for the last fortnight.

Such students are at risk of being deprived of admission by being selected in the lottery. Therefore, there is a demand from the parents for extension of time to ensure RTE admission.

So far, admission of 28,000 students has been confirmed in the state, while the initial phase of admission of 47,020 students has also been completed.

Approach of English schools



The RTE admission process has started even when the children in the general category could not be admitted. Therefore, there is a concern in English medium schools that the admission under the Right To Education Act will be more than 25 per cent as compared to the open admissions. As a result, RTE admissions are said to be slowed due to lack of response from English medium schools.