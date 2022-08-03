25 years on, no bridge over Karanjadi river

These residents have to travel through the Karanjadi river basin. If the river remains flooded, then these farmers get permanently cut off from the main road. Also, the school children have to stay at home until the water in the river recedes. It is becoming difficult for farmers to bring their produce to the main road. The local residents and farmers have been informing about their hardship to the people’s representatives and government authorities from time to time but the issue still remained neglected. It is understood that some funds had been approved for the bridge but as this fund was insufficient, the work of the bridge could not be progressed.

"If the Karanjadi river floods, it becomes very difficult for us to reach the main road late at night. Locals are demanding that the government should think seriously about this and provide funds for the bridge immediately. Our demand for the last 25 years is still pending. It should be fulfilled as soon as possible." - Girish Bhamre, local resident