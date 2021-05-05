25% govt transport through ST

The wheel of the ST did not move for a long time last year due to the lockdown. Even this year, while the number of patients is increasing, restrictions have been imposed on the public transport system. In such a situation, the ST Corporation has to bear the financial blow. As a result of the impact on income, the corporation's treasury has started to feel the crunch. At present, only a small number of buses are running for transport of persons in essential services.

A subcommittee was constituted at the state cabinet meeting to improve the financial condition of the corporation during this difficult period. Various measures were discussed through this committee. Accordingly, 25 percent of the private freight transport of various departments in government offices will now be done by ST Corporation vehicles. The second wave of corona once again shut down ST’s passenger transport service.