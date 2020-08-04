25 cases filed in e-court

NASHIK :

Over 25 cases have been filed in e-court, a first pilot project in country which has been started in district court. Hearing over them is not started yet due to some technicalities.

The e-governance system in district court of Nashik was inaugurated by Supreme Court justice Dhananjay Chandrachud on July 25. Over 100 lawyers have been trained for this and they are giving training to other lawyers about online hearing process.

A process of e-governance will be speed up soon, clarified member of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council Adv Jayant Jaibhave.

This e-governance system will help in saving time and money of lawyers as well as complainants. A regular hearing over those cases which have been filed will begin soon, Jaibhave also made it clear.

It is mandatory for lawyers to make CIS registration and e-filling registration to take part in e-governance process. Those lawyers who have still not make their registrations should complete it, urged chairman of Nashik Lawyers Bar Council Adv. Nitin Thakre.