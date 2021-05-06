2428 vacancies under state post offices

Academic qualification for these posts is required to pass 10th standard with basic computer training course certificate a mandatory requirement. This should be accompanied by cycling. If someone is riding a bike, it will be considered as cycling. The vacancies will be filled 1,105 in open category, 244 in ST, 191 in SC, 565 in OBC and 246 in EWS.

There will be recruitment for 77 seats for the specially-abled. Candidates in the age group of 20 to 28 are eligible to apply. The age limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is five years and for the candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes is three years. For the General, OBC, EWS category, a fee of Rs. 100 will be charged. While no charge is applicable for women applicants in the SC, ST, and PWD categories.

Interested candidates can apply online on the website till May 26. Candidates can register once on the postal portal and can apply for recruitment in various circles through registration number. Meanwhile, a salary of Rs 12,000 will be paid for the post of Branch Post Master. The salary for the post of Assistant Branch Post Master and for the post of Postal Servant will be Rs 10,000 (for 4 hours service).

Documents required: Aadhaar Card, 10th marksheet/ board certificate, photo, signature, caste certificate, MSCET certificate, e-mail ID.