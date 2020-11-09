240 new cases identified in district

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Nashik city as well as district are witnessing a major drop in new Corona case. However, there is slight rise in the cases on Monday. </p>.<p>As 240 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 95,744. On the other 240 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 91,236.</p><p>Of the total reports received, 135 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 63,313.</p><p>On the other, 91 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 27,497, while five new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has jumped to 4,198. On the other, the number of non-native patients has reached 736.</p><p>As six patients including one from NMC limit have died on Monday, the death toll in the district has reached 1,707.</p><p>On the other, number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 642 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 546 are from city, 81 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, eight from Malegaon, three from district civil hospital and four from Dr Pawar medical college hospital.</p>