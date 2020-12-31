24-hour darshan facility to welcome New Year

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> On the eve of 31st December, ahead of New Year, Shri Saptashrungi Nivasini Devi Trust has decided to keep the temple open 24 hours for darshan. “Shri Bhagwati Mandir will be opened for darshan on the night of 31st December 2020. Devotees should avoid excessive crowds and enter the temple using masks and sanitizers with the necessary precautions regarding Covid-19,” the trust appealed. The devotees should cooperate and avoid crowding by following the instructions of district administration and the temple trust, it said. </p>.<p>Sudarshan Dahatonde, manager of the trust said that devotees should take proper precautions and maintain safe distancing while coming for darshan. They should cooperate with the temple trust. For the darshan of goddess Saptashringi, online and offline pass facility has already been made available for the devotees near the arch between Nanduri-Ghat road. Precautionary measures and Covid-19 norms have been made operational since November 16 on behalf of the trust with due diligence.</p><p> In order to avoid any hindrance in the online darshan pass process, the trustees at the primary level have also made available offline darshan pass facility at Mauje Nanduri. In the offline darshan pass facility, the process of issuing darshan pass by checking the body temperature of the devotees by using a thermal gun besides registering their name, contact number, registration time, and possible darshan time has been started.</p>