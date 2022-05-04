23rd Maharashtra State Tennis Volleyball Championship kick starts

NASHIK: Nashik Zilla Tennis Volleyball Association, Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh, and Ashmita Mahila Mahamandal have jointly organised the 23rd Maharashtra State Tennis Volleyball Championship in Nashik. The event was inaugurated on May 03 to mark the birthday of Keshav Patil, President of Kalika Devi Mandir Sanstha. Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's Director Nanasaheb Mahale inaugurated the event, and Anand Khare moderated the programme. The event consists of two groups, mini and sub-junior.

The championship shall first be played in a chain and then in the knock-out format. In the mini and sub-junior groups, Parbhani and Beed won their respective first matches in both (boys' and girls') matches. Even Mumbai team played well and won their first match in the championship. In boys’ mini group, the Nashik team took a great start and defeated the Akola team. Praful Kumar Bansod, chairman of the technical committee, said due to rising temperatures, the championship is being held at the night.

Founder of Tennis Volleyball, Dr Venkatesh Wangwad, Keshav Patil, Director of K.K. Wagh Educational Institution, Ajinkya Wagh, General Secretary of Tennis Volleyball Maharashtra Association, Ganesh Malve, and other dignitaries were present at the occasion. After the inauguration ceremony, Nashik MLA Seema Hiray visited the venue, and all the dignitaries wished luck to the players.