23rd Maharashtra State Tennis Volleyball Championship concluded

NASHIK: Nashik Zilla Tennis Volleyball Association, Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh, and Ashmita Mahila Mahamandal jointly organised the 23rd Maharashtra State Tennis Volleyball Championship in Nashik.

The event was inaugurated on May 03 to mark the birthday of Keshav Patil, President of Kalika Devi Mandir Sanstha. Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Director Nanasaheb Mahale inaugurated the event, and Anand Khare moderated the programme. The event consists of two groups, mini and sub-junior. The event concluded yesterday after a two-day competition played with utmost enthusiasm.

In the championship, the Beed district team won three out of six groups and Parbhani, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs won one title each. Beed district team won in mini group boys, girls and sub-junior girls categories. Parbhani won mini mixed doubles while Mumbai suburbs won in boys’ sub-junior category. Mumbai city won the sub-junior mixed doubles title.

The championship was first played in a chain and then in the knock-out format. Praful Kumar Bansod, chairman of the technical committee, said due to rising temperatures, the championship was held in the night.

Vishal Sangamnere, Chairperson of Nashik Municipal Corporation, corporator and social worker, Vijay Kumar Halde, Director of Nashik Zilla Parishad Urban Bank, Sanjay Fadol, city president of Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh, Dr Venkatesh Wangwad, founder of Tennis Volleyball, Ashok Kadam, and others handed over the prizes to players.