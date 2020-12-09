239 new cases in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as the district are witnessing gradual rise in Coronavirus cases. To its good side, the district recovery rate is stagnant around 95.07%. A total of 239 new patients have turned positive in past 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 103799.



As five patients succumbed to the virus, the death toll has increased to 1835. Of the total reports received, 142 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 68308. Positive cases surfaced from many suburb areas.



On the other hand, 84 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has jumped to 30183. While 02 new patients turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally here has reached to 4399.



On the other, with the addition of 11 cases, the number of non-native patients has touched 909 mark. As 241 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 98680.



The district administration has already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which is based on discussions with the establishments, guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, WHO, UNWTO, Union Ministry of Tourism as well as guidelines issued by FSSAI on food security during the Corona period.



An order is being issued by the district administration for the implementation of this SOP. This was also stated in the order issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare in this regard.



Meanwhile, the District Collector through an official circular under the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collectorate Nashik, has stated that the restrictions and relaxations extended by state government till December 31st shall remain in force as it is in Nashik district too.