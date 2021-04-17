2,34,692 fresh nCoV cases, 12671220 cured in India

<p><strong>NEW DELHI:</strong> India registered 2,34,692 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today (Saturday).With this, the total number of those who tested positive for the disease has reached 1,45,26,609.</p><p>Besides, the country also recorded 1,341 deaths due to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,75,649. It was the third consecutive day when the country recorded more than 2 lakh cases in a day. On Friday, India recorded 2,17,353 cases while on Thursday 2,00,739 cases were reported.</p><p>On a positive front, 1,23,354 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 1,26,71,220. Meanwhile, total 11,99,37,641 Coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country since January 16, with 30,04,544 jabs being given since yesterday. Currently, the country has 16,79,740 active cases. </p><p>According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), so far, 26,49,72,022 tests have been conducted in the country. Of these, 14,95,397 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.</p>