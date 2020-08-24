233.44 tonnes transported with Kisan Rail

NASHIK :



Kisan Rail flagged off recently, is surely changing the lives of farmers of Maharashtra with the assurance of better price with faster and cheaper transportation, providing seamless supply chain, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase the income of farmers.



On its third trip on August 21, Kisan Rail from Devlali to Muzaffarpur with additional link from Kolhapur to Manmad has further widened the benefit to thousands of farmers across Western Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Pandharpur, Ahmednagar region. During that trip, a total of 235.44 tonnes of goods were transported from Maharashtra including agro produce consisting of Pomegranate, Lemon, Cauliflower, fish, Mixed vegetables, chillies, Capsicum, ginger, Onions, garlic, eggs and other agricultural products.



The farmer groups were elated and offered thanks to the Ministry of Railways for running Kisan Rail to transport their perishable goods to different parts of India thereby increasing the scope of their earning.

Prior to Kisan Rail they were depending on road transport. Further, the farmers group is hopeful that this new facility will definitely encourage many farmers to bring more produce like vegetables, grapes and other items to be transported from now on.



The senior Railway official, said that this Kisan Rail catering to the requirements of small farmers and small traders will prove to be not only a game changer but also a life changer as it will fulfil the endeavour of increasing the income of farmers.