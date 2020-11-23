233 new cases identified in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as in district are witnessing rise in new Corona cases as well number of suspect patients. As 233 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Sunday, the pandemic tally has moved up to 98,629. On the other 174 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has risen to 94,253.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 233 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 65,156.

On the other, 131 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 28,420, while three new patients have turned positive in Malegaon. With this pandemic tally here has reached 4,265. On the other, the number of non-native patients has reached 788.

As four patients including three from NMC limit have died in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has reached 1,765.

On the other, number of suspect pati,ents is increasing. A total of 848 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 808 are from city, 16 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, nine from Malegaon, eight from district civil hospital and seven from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital.