232 travellers return to Nashik from abroad

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> After the imposition of lockdown on March 23, 2020, to date, as many as 232 travellers have returned to Nashik from various countries, especially from the Gulf. Since the lockdown, imposed due to the Corona crisis, 232 passengers/travellers from 18 countries returned to Nashik. </p>.<p>Most of the migrants came from Arab countries, and only 81 migrants have arrived in Nashik from Dubai. The district administration had kept all of them in an isolation ward, which could curb the spread of Corona in the city. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in China on November 26. Then in March last year, the first case was found in the country. </p><p>After that, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 23. Corona infection spread across the country due to Indian passengers arriving in Mumbai and other airports by air from Dubai and other countries. Against the background, passengers arriving by air from abroad were screened at the airports itself.</p><p> Also, patients who tested negative were discharged for home. However, they were required to stay at home for 14 days with the seal of quarantine on their hands. The district administration had set up a coordination room in the disaster management room of the district collector’s office. And from there all operations were carried out. A large number of Nashik residents travel abroad for industry, business, jobs, and education. The highest number of 81 passengers returned to the city from Dubai. </p><p>After that, 28 passengers returned from Saudi Arabia. The district administration had quarantined all the passengers who arrived from abroad in designated hotels. Those who gave a guarantee to stay home in isolation were only allowed to go home. The district administration’s meticulous management helped prevent the spread of corona on a large-scale in the city and across the district.</p>