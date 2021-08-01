23,000 RTE seats vacant in state

Nashik: The state's Right to Education Act (RTE) admission process is slow. Despite repeated extensions, the education department is getting a headache as it is not getting the expected response from the parents. There are still 23,119 RTE seats vacant in the state. In addition, the last date for confirmation of admission of students selected in the lottery has ended.



For the academic year 2021-22, under RTE, admission process is being implemented for the economically weaker sections for 25 per cent reserved seats in private schools. There are 96,684 RTE seats available in 9,432 schools in the state. 222584 applications were received for this. 82,129 students were selected in the lottery. As many as 59,010 students have been admitted in the state till Friday (Dec. 30) evening and 46,018 students have taken temporary admission. 31,115 seats are still vacant.



Meanwhile, despite the third extension, the admission process of the students who have been selected in the lottery for two months is still going on, leaving the parents on the waiting list. The Department of Education has clarified that students on the waiting list for vacancies will be given a chance after the lottery admission process is over. Therefore, it has been decided that the dawn of August will be for the admission of the students on the waiting list.



Status of RTE in State

Schools: 9,432

Available seats: 96,684

Applications received: 2,22,584

Lottery selection: 82,129

Admission guaranteed: 59,010

Temporary admission: 46,018

Vacancies: 23,119