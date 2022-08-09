22 tourists rescued from Dugarwadi waterfall

According to Trimbakeshwar police, Sunday evening some tourists went to Dugarwadi area near Trimbakeshwar to watch the waterfall. Sudden heavy rain in the evening swelled the flow of water leading to the tourists getting stuck near the waterfall. Panic prevailed and the group shouted and screamed for help.

The villagers heard the sounds and rushed to the spot. Nashik Climber and Rescue Association, Forest Department, Revenue and Police administration rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation in the middle of the night. As soon as the tourists informed that they were trapped, a rescue operation was launched in the middle of the night. At this time, the tourists were safely rescued at 1.30 am after the hard efforts of the local villagers, Nashik Climber and Rescue Association, forest department, revenue and police administration.

Deputy conservator of forests Nashik, Madhuri Kangane, additional superintendent of police, Nashik Rural, Tejas Chavan, sub divisional officer, Igatpuri, Phadtare, sub divisional police officer, Deepak Girase, tehsildar Trimbakeshwar, Randive, PI, Trimbakeshwar city police station, Swapnil Sonawane, Nayab Tehsildar Trimbakeshwar, Pawar, forest range officer Hemant Kulkarni, circle officer Jadhav, talathis as well as rescue team staff took part in rescue operation.

Ban at tourist spots

After the Dugarwadi tragedy, District Collector Gangatharan D has given instructions to the tehsildars to ban movement of tourists at tourist places immediately. Along with Dugarwadi, Trimbakeshwar, Brahmagiri, Pahine and some parts of Igatpuri talukas are crowded with tourists during monsoons.