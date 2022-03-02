22 special trains for Holi festival

NASHIK: As informed by Public Relations Department, Central Railway is all set to run 22 tri-weekly special trains between Mumbai and Ballia to aid the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival. The additional train will help with crowd management and provide a hassle-free travel experience to passengers.

Train no.01001, a tri-weekly special, will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 02:15 pm and arrive at Ballia at 01:45 am on the third day from its departure. The services will continue from March 7 to 30, 2022.

Train no.01002 will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 03:15 pm and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:35 am on the third day from its departure. The services will continue from March 9 to April 1, 2022.

The halts will include Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi), Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, and Rasra.

The trains will consist of one AC 2 Tier, six AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, and five General Second Class coaches. Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01001 on special charges will open tomorrow (March 3) at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts. The railway administration stated every passenger should adhere to pandemic guidelines for everyone's safety.