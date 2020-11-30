22 farmers eligible to get aid

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration currently dealing with the Corona crisis has got a slight relief as the number of farmer suicide cases has reduced this time. Since January this year, 33 farmers have committed suicide in the Nashik district due to indebtedness and individual reasons. In this, 22 farmer suicide cases are eligible for government aid, while 11 farmer suicide cases have been disqualified.</p>.<p>The farmer always faces the crisis of a natural calamity. He commits suicide due to harassment by moneylenders, society’s debts, indebtedness, land infertility, excess rainfall, non-availability of guaranteed prices for commodities, family, and social problems. Following the Corona outbreak, the agriculture sector was affected. </p><p>As transport got shut due to lockdown, there were difficulties in the transport of agriculture produce to agriculture produce market committees, and to other areas. The agricultural produce had not received the expected prices. </p><p>As a result, some farmers decided to end their lives. In the district, 33 farmers have committed suicide in the last 11 months. Niphad tehsil, known as a prosperous tehsil of the district, has witnessed the highest farmer suicides (nine), while five farmers have committed suicide in Baglan tehsil. </p><p>The district committee has approved 22 farmer suicide cases while declared 11 farmer suicide cases ineligible as they have committed suicide over individual reasons. Meanwhile, the district administration has prepared a task force to reduce the number of farmer suicide cases.</p>