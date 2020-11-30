Deshdoot Times

22 farmers eligible to get aid

11 cases disqualified
22 farmers eligible to get aid
Farmer
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
farmers
District Adminstration
Farmer Suicide
financial aid
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com