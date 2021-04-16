217353 fresh nCoV cases, 12547866 cured in India

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>India registered 2,17,353 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today (Friday).</p><p>With this, the total number of those who tested positive for the disease has reached 1,42,91,917. Besides, the country also recorded 1,185 deaths due to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,74,308.</p><p>Total 1,25,47,866 patients have recovered from the virus since the start of the epidemic. Meanwhile, total 11,72,23,509 Coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country since January 16, with 27,30,359 jabs being given since yesterday. Currently, the country has 1569743 active cases. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), so far, 26,34,76,625 tests have been conducted in the country. Of these, 14,73,210 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, India reported 2,00,739 cases and 1,038 deaths.</p>