216 new cases added in district

Nashik: Nashik city as well as district are witnessing decline in new Corona cases and number of suspect patients as well. As 216 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 109,335. On the other 497 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has gone up to 105,314.

Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 160 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has risen to 71,817.

On the other, 52 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 31,978. As two new patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally in Malegaon has increased to 4,546. On the other, as two new non-natives have turned positive, the number of non-native patients has gone up to 994.

As five patients including one from NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease in past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has gone up to 1,955.

On the other, the number of suspect patients has also declined. A total of 899 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours on Monday. Among them, 860 are from city, 27 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, five from district civil hospital, three from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital and four from Malegaon.