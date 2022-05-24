212 zonal officers for NMC elections

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation administration is preparing for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections that are being postponed due to the pandemic and OBC reservation. At present, the administration is compiling the voter list and will need a workforce of 10,000 members for the election process.

The city will need a total of 212 zonal officers as the number of polling stations will increase by 200 this year. The administration is preparing for the elections accordingly. Municipal Commissioner had sent letters to about four hundred organisations, including various private and government schools and colleges in the city and district, regarding the requirement of 10,000 volunteers for the process.

As the administration didn’t receive the list on time, the corporation issued a second notice, and everyone submitted their lists to them. The municipal administration will set up about sixteen hundred polling stations and create 212 different types of zones (divisions).

There will be one officer in each zone, and his responsibilities are being determined. A total of five servants will also be stationed at one polling booth. In the meantime, the corporation is working on compilation of the voter list of the newly structured 44 wards within the corporation’s limits.