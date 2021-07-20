208 schools reopen in the district

NASHIK: Of the total 335 schools in Covid-19 free villages of Nashik district, 208 schools were reopened from Monday following an order to reopen secondary and higher secondary schools. On the other, as a resolution from Gram Panchayats was not received, 127 schools were not reopened. Apart from the social welfare department and tribal ashram schools, there are a total of 65,942 students in class VIIIth in the district. 65,084 students are studying in Class IXth and 58,195 students are studying in Class Xth.

There are 6,888 teachers from Class VIIIth to Xth. All these teachers have been ordered to get the RT-PCR test done. However, in most places, teachers are saying that the RT-PCR test is not available at present. Therefore, teachers will be tested in coordination with the health department and the education department.

There are a total of 39,402 students in Class XIth and 40,527 students are studying in Class XIIth. 2,106 teachers are taught them. Following instructions by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a total of 335 schools in the district were expected to reopen. However, there should not be a single patient in the village.

The village should be allowed to restart a school by setting up a committee under the chairmanship of the sarpanch. The rest of the schools are expected to restart in phases. The education department has expressed the possibility that all the schools will start functioning within the next eight days after resolving all the problems.