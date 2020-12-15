2010 km cycling in just 12 days

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A specially-abled youth has set a new and unique record by covering a 2010-km distance between Mumbai-Gondia-Mumbai on a bicycle in just 12 days. The Nashik Cyclists Foundation has welcomed the cyclist who was accompanied by ten other cyclists at Mumbai Naka in the morning yesterday Mumbai to Gondia and again Mumbai is 2010 km. The journey was completed in just 12 days by a specially-abled youth who set a new and unique record. </p>.<p>The name of this youth is Ajay Lalvani. The Mumbai-Gondia-Mumbai adventure cycle expedition was started on December 3, 2020, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium in Dadar. Covering a distance of about 170-km per day, cyclist Ajay Lalvani reached Gondia on the 9th day of his journey. He is returning back from Gondia by the same route. Ajay got accompanied by a total of 10 colleagues. </p><p>Ajay wants to show that the specially-abled are not inferior to the common man in any way. He is trying for Limca Book of Records. Ajay has been specially-abled since birth. He has already gained a lot of proficiency in various sports. He is employed at the Emergency Management Department in the North Division at Mumbai. Ajay says that with perseverance and effort, everyone can reach the pinnacle of success. Ajay and his colleagues were welcomed by the Nashik Cyclists Foundation at Mumbai Naka at 11 am on Monday.</p><p> A T-shirt of Nashik Cyclists was presented to Ajay. The foundation also felicitated Ajay by giving him a shawl, a necklace, and a medal for Mission for Health and wished him all the best for the next 180-km journey. Secretary of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Dr. Manisha Raundal, treasurer Ravindra Dusane, Sanjay Pawar, Suresh Dongre, Aishwarya Wagh, Vedanta Wagh, Sanket Bhanose, Sandeep Bhanose, Avinash Yevalekar, and other cyclists were present on this occasion.</p>