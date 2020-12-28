20,021 new nCoV cases, 9782669 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>India with the continuing downward trend in the daily spike of nCoV cases today (Monday) clocked a fresh rise of 20,021 new infections during the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>With the latest spike in cases , the COVID case tally of the country as now reached 1,02,07,871.</p><p>Since Sunday, the active case load of the country has dropped by 1,389 cases, and presently, the nation is home to 2,77,301 active cases, the government data update added.</p><p>India’s current active caseload consists of just 2.72 per cent of its total positive cases and the figure has reduced, going back similar to what it was around six months ago during the month of July.</p><p>There were 21,131 patients who recovered from the infection during the past one day, taking the total recoveries from COVID so far to 97,82,669.</p><p>However, the country has lost 279 more lives to the virus spread since Sunday and the pandemic death toll has now reached 1,47,901.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research , 16,88,18,054 cumulative samples have been tested till date for the nCoV infection.</p><p>In percentage, the deaths are 1.45 per cent, recoveries 95.83 per cent and the active cases now 2.72 per cent of the total case count of the nation so far.</p>