2,000 medical degree posts to be added

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Students face greater competition due to fewer seats for medical admissions. But now, with the decision to start seven new medical colleges, the admission capacity of medical colleges in government colleges will get increased by 2,000, and the intake capacity will be more than 6,300. The government has made it clear that it intends to give BJ medical college the status of an opinion university. </p>.<p>Medical colleges were announced in the budget of 2021- 22. There are currently 24 government medical colleges in Maharashtra, with about 4,330,000 medical admissions. There are 2,270 seats in private medical colleges. The state government’s decision to start new medical colleges in seven districts will boost admission capacity. </p><p>It has been decided to set up new government medical colleges at Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Nashik, Raigad, Satara, Amravati, and Parbhani. Due to the capacity building of government medical colleges and the establishment of new government colleges, 1,990-degree level posts will be added. 1,000 postgraduate and 200 specialist posts will get added. </p><p>The establishment of new government medical colleges requires substantial funding for land, infrastructure, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance. The process of setting up a policy of public-private partnership is underway as per the guidelines of the Central Government for setting up new medical colleges. The state government intends to give the medical college the status of a reputed university.</p><p><strong>Current medical college capacity</strong></p><ul><li><p>Govt Colleges - 24 ( Admission capacity - 4330)</p></li><li><p>Private Colleges - 18 (Admission capacity - 2270)</p></li><li><p>Government Dental Colleges- 4 (Admission capacity - 336)</p></li><li><p>Private Dental Colleges - 25 (Admission capacity - 2350)</p></li></ul>