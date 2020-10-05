200 people in Plasma Donors Scheme
Deshdoot Times

200 people in Plasma Donors Scheme

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Under the Plasma Donors Jeevandata Yojana launched by the Bharatiya Jain Association (BJS), around 200 people who have successfully recovered from Covid-19 have fil...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com