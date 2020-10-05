200 people in Plasma Donors Scheme

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>Under the Plasma Donors Jeevandata Yojana launched by the Bharatiya Jain Association (BJS), around 200 people who have successfully recovered from Covid-19 have filled up consent forms to donate their blood plasma. </p>.<p>This has led to a good response for plasma donations.<br><br>The BJS, which has been participating in Mission Zero with the Municipal Corporation to prevent Covid-19 infection in Nashik city, has now started a Plasma Donors Life Donor Scheme. <br><br>The organisation is now working to save the lives of other patients by taking blood plasma from the patients who have fought the Coronavirus, and to get their consent.<br><br>Meanwhile, the Nashikites are giving good response. It has come to the notice of some corporators, social activists and politicians in the city who are taking initiative for plasma donation. The plan has been put forward after the launch of Mission Zero in the city. In this, 200 people in the city in 70 days have filled the consent form for plasma donation.<br><br>With the success of plasma therapy in Covid-19, a decision on its use will be taken soon by the Central and State Governments. <br><br>With this in mind, a positive decision will be taken by the government soon. However, BJS is preparing to implement the Plasma Donors Life Saving Scheme immediately after the ruling.<br><br>Recently, a large number of blood donation camps were organized by this organization at the state level. After this, NMC has made a big contribution to start 20 mobile dispensaries under Mission Zero in Nashik city. Work is underway to fill out a consent form to take plasma from corona-free patients.</p>