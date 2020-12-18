200 farmers received Rs seven crore

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A total number of 181 cases in which traders got duped have got registered in Nashik rural area, including Nashik rural, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. With the efforts of the police department, around 200 farmers have received Rs 7 crores. With investigation and tracking down the fraudulent traders, police have recovered Rs 6. 75 crores. </p>.<p>The amount has been passed on to 199 farmers in all the five districts of the Nashik Zone. The traders have shown readiness to pay the remaining amount i.e Rs 5, 84, 45, 610, informed Special Inspector General of Police Nashik Pratap Dighavkar. About 1,192 complaints were received in three months in the Nashik area regarding the duping of farmers. </p><p>Following these complaints, cases were registered against 191 traders, and the police managed to recover about Rs 6,75, 88,100 from 199 traders by compromising with the remaining 200 traders, Dighavkar said. Farmers from Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar had lodged complaints with the police alleging fraud. Nashik Rural Police had received hundreds of applications from the Nashik district. A total of Rs 44, 57, 74, 354 got defrauded. After this, the police started searching for the traders in the state and outside the state.</p>