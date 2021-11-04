2% incentive on selective charges

DEOLALI CAMP: The Cantonment Board of Deolali has come up with a sweet Diwali gift for its residents. The board will provide a 2% incentive on selective services like i.e., non-tax charges if residents decide to pay through the board’s e-Chhawani portal.

The board came up with the portal last year amid the pandemic to avoid crowding and keep residents safe. This portal ensures hassle-free payments and is a great step towards the environment. The board expects residents to log in to their portal, and the 2% off scheme might help them lure people in for its usage.

The off scheme comes days after the board levied the new maintenance fee on residents. Many political parties and residents have opposed the new fee implemented for sewage treatment plant’s maintenance. They alleged that it’s the board’s responsibility to maintain the plant and underground sewage line.

Facilities on portal