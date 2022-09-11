1.97 lakh idols collected by NMC

NASHIK: The collection centres installed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the collection of Lord Ganesh idols and Nirmalya (Pooja materials) received an overwhelming response as the centres managed to collect a total of 1,97,488 idols. The idol collection had kick-started at 06:00 am.

The corporation’s efforts to prevent river pollution have been successful. This year, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, various activities were implemented to celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

As a part of this initiative, the corporation prevented pollution of the riverbed and conserved the environment. Several responsible citizens handed their idols and pooja materials to the corporation’s immersion sites instead of immersing the idols in the riverbed.

A total of 71 natural and artificial immersion sites were set up by the corporation in the six divisions of the city. Apart from these sites, even the corporation’s tank on wheels initiative received an overwhelming response from the citizens. Almost 650 students, volunteers, and cadets volunteered for the collection of idols and Nirmalya at these centres.

Under the guidance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Department Director Dr Avesh Palod, six divisional sanitation inspectors and divisional employees made the campaign a success. City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, Deputy Commissioner Manoj Ghode-Patil, Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Menkar, Deputy Commissioner Karuna Dahale, Deputy Commissioner Archana Tambe, and Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Mundheya worked hard for environment conservation and uninterrupted celebrations.

Division-wise idol collection

Panchavati -72,866

CIDCO -17,828

Nashik Road -50,597

Nashik West - 10,508

Nashik East - 20,478

Satpur - 25,211

Total - 1,97,488

Division-wise Nirmalya collection

Nashik East - 21,290 kg

Nashik West -13,940 kg

Nashik Road - 20,545 kg

Panchavati - 36,010 kg

CIDCO - 22,275 kg

Satpur - 29,845 Kg

Total - 143.905 MT

Idol collection through tank on wheels