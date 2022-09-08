194 Panchayats in Nashik district to go for polls

NASHIK/MUMBAI: The State Election Commission has announced the election schedule for Gram Panchayats in the state. Elections will be held for 1,166 Gram Panchayats in 18 districts of the state including Nashik. Voting for this election will be held on 13th October and the counting of votes will be held on the next day i.e. 14th October.

In this election, the election of the Sarpanch will be held directly by the people. Therefore, voting will be held on October 13, 2022, for the direct general elections of sarpanch posts along with the membership posts of 1,166 gram panchayats in 82 talukas of 18 districts of the state.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan informed that the code of conduct has been implemented in the relevant places from September 7 and the counting of the votes will take place on October 14, 2022.

The election programme

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the concerned Tehsildar will release the election notice on 13 September. Nomination papers will be filed from 21 to 27 September. Papers cannot be filed on the 24th and 25th of September due to the weekend holidays.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 28 September. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 30th September till 3 PM. Election symbols will be distributed on the same day. Polling will be held on October 13 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Further, the counting of votes will be held on 14 October.

Apart from this, the voting time will be only till 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. Whereas the seats of the backward classes of the citizens are due for these elections in the percentage recommended by the dedicated backward classes commission.

Polls: District and Taluka wise

Nashik - Igatpuri 5, Surgana 61, Trimbakeshwar 57, Peth 71

Nandurbar - Akkalkuwa 45, Akrani 25, Taloda 55, Navapur 81

Palghar - Dahanu 62, Vikramgad 36, Jawhar 47, Vasai 11, Mokhada 22, Palghar 83, Talasari 11, Wada 70

Thane - Kalyan 7, Ambernath 1, Thane 5, Bhiwandi 31, Murbad 35, Shahapur 79

Raigad - Alibag 3, Karjat 2, Khalapur 4, Panvel 1, Pen 1, Poladpur 4, Mahad 1, Mangaon 3, Shrivardhan 1

Ratnagiri - Mandangad 2, Dapoli 4, Khed 7, Chiplun 1, Guhagar 5, Sangameshwar 3, Ratnagiri 4, Lanja 15, Rajapur 10

Sindhudurg - Dodamarg 2, Devadgad 2

Pune - Mulshi 1, Maval 1

Satara - Jawli 5, Patan 5, Mahabaleshwar 6,

Kolhapur - Bhudargad 1, Radhanagari 1, Azra 1, Chandgad 1

Amravati - Chikhaldara 1

Washim - Washim 1

Nagpur - Ramtek 3, Bhiwapur 6, Kuhi 8

Wardha - Wardha 2, Arvi 7

Chandrapur - Bhadravati 2, Chimur 4, Mool 3, Jivati ​​29, Korpana 25, Rajura 30 & Brahmapuri 1

Bhandara - Tumsar 1, Bhandara 16, Pavani 2, Sakoli 1

Gondia - Deori 1, Goregaon 1, Gondia 1, Sadak Arjuni 1, Arjuni Mor 2

Gadchiroli - Chamorshi 2, Hari 2, Dhanora 6, Bhamragarh 4, Desaiganj 2, Armory 2, Etapalli 2, Gadchiroli 1

Total - 1,166