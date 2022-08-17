19 Nashikities bag Ironman title

NASHIK: A total of 19 Nashikities completed the Ironman Triathlon held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The whole district felt elated with the news as 19 participants registered themselves for the event, and all the participants successfully completed the challenge to bag the title.

Interestingly, three players of Nashik scored a hat-trick with this event as they successfully completed their third attempt to win the ‘Ironman’ title. In another heartwarming incident, a father-son duo competed in the triathlon together and won the title.

The participants stated the event was well organised but cycling became difficult due to high wind speed. After winning the competition in Kazakhstan, the Indian Embassy gave winners the honour of hoisting the national flag on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. They expressed their gratitude to the Indian Embassy.

Winners

Dr Vaibhav Patil, Dr Pankaj Bhadane, Dr Dushyant Chordia, Dr Devika Patil, Dr Arun Gachale, Kishore Kale, Manik Nikam, Aniket Zawar, Prashant Dabri, Ashwini Devare, Nilesh Zawar, Neeta Narang, Aviskar Gachale, Nisarga Bhamre, Arun Palve, Mahendra Choriya, Kishore Ghumre, Vijay Kakad, and Dheeraj Pawar won the title.

Appreciation of father and son

Dr Arun Gachale of Nashik participated in the long-distance triathlon race along with his 17-year-old son Aviskar. Interestingly, both of them successfully completed the competition by performing courageously. As per the sources, the duo became the first father-son duo to complete one of the toughest races.

A hat-trick of three players

Prashant Dabri, Mahendra Choriya and Dr Arun Gachale have won the Ironman event three times consecutively. The success of these three is being showered with praises from all corners of the district.

"Citizens are getting attracted to the Ironman Triathlon gradually. As triathlon has now been included in Olympics, we are planning to start a Triathlon Academy in Nashik. Athletes who want to participate in triathlons will get good training at the academy. At present, I am preparing for Ultraman, and my focus is to win this multisport race." - Mahendra Choriya, Ironman