19 children sent to Mumbai for treatment

NASHIK: Under the National Health Mission, 19 out of 31 children along with their two parents have been shifted from District Civil Hospital, Nashik to Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai for surgery through National Child Health Programme. The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Director of Health, Dr. Puna Gandal, informed by District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat.

According to the press release, a 2D echo camp was organized at Women and Children’s Hospital, Malegaon. In this camp, 2D echo examination of 90 children with suspected heart disease was done. It found that 31 children needed heart surgery.

Out of these 31 children, 19 children have been sent to Mumbai for further treatment and the rest of the children will be operated in a phased manner free of cost under the National Child Health Program, added Dr. Thorat.