18,310 voting machines to be sent to Tamil Nadu

Nashik: The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used during the state Assembly elections were kept sealed in a warehouse at Ambad. As per the Election Commission order, 18,310 voting machines will be sent to Tamil Nadu.



Scanning of these devices has already started in the EVM Management Software System before shifting. The state assembly elections were held a year ago. Polling was also held in 15 Assembly constituencies in the district. According to the order of the Election Commission, the ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT have to be sealed and kept in a safe custody for one year after the results.



Within six months of the election results, a candidate can knock on the doors of the court objecting to the result. In such a case, recount of votes may have to be done as per the court order. Considering all these possibilities, these devices are kept in a safe place for one year after the election results. It is not used for other elections. One year has passed since the election results.



The voting machines used for the district were kept in the warehouse of the Warehousing Corporation at Ambad. As per the order of the Election Commission, 7,890 polling machines will be sent to Tamil Nadu. The devices will be sent to Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai and Erode districts. It will have 7890 ballot units, 5100 control units and 5320 VVPATs.



The scanning process of these devices is being done under the supervision of District Collector Suraj Mandhare. The scanning is done in the presence of Deputy District Election Officer Swati Thavil, Tehsildar Prashant Patil, Abasaheb Tambe, Suresh Kamble, Deputy Tehsildar Gawande, clerk Gokul Patil and technical assistant Nilesh Pawar.



A team of Tamil Nadu officials is coming to Nashik next week and the voting machines will be handed over to them, the Election Branch said.

