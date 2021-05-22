183 MSEDCL employees succumb to Covid-19

NASHIK: The mortality rate in the district is also increasing. A total of 183 employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) who used to work for smooth flow of electricity to homes have died succumbed to Covid-19. In addition, about 450 employees are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

More than 15 employees are said to be in critical condition. From March 2020 to May 3, 2021, 6,351 employees of MSEDCL in the state were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. With the successful treatment 3, 830 employeesofficers have won against the virus. 2,338 crore patients are undergoing treatment. Of these, 453 critically ill patients have been admitted to various hospitals.

Of these, 13 are in the intensive care unit and 5 are on the life support system. About 1, 885 patients are undergoing treatment in isolation. The highest deaths were reported in the Nagpur zone office area ofMSEDCL, 20 in Jalgaon zone office area, 14 in Bhandup zone and 11 each in Latur, Kalyan and Pune zonal office area.

The MSEDCL administration is also providing immediate treatment to the employees in case of coronary heart disease. Electricity is supplied everywhere by MSEDCL. MSEDCL has 54,912 permanent and 19, 494 contractual employees. Of these, 6,351 employees have been infected with Covid-19 so far.