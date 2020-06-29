182 new cases found in district, tally moves up to 4043

NASHIK :

The Coronavirus cases are spiking in Nashik city and district. 182 new patients have tested positive in district in a single day on Monday. Among the new patients, 123 are from Nashik city, while 46 are from rural parts of the district.

With this the district's tally of infected patients moved up to 4,043. As nine patients succumbed to the disease, the death toll has increased to 234, while 75 patients have got cured in past 24 hours.

Of the total reports received on Monday, 123 patients have tested positive from Nashik city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped to 2040.

Of the total positive patients, patients are from Old Nashik, Panchavati, Peth Road, Bhadrakali, Satpur, New Nashik, Dwarka, Makhmalabad Road, Main Road and Nashik Road areas.

On the other, 46 from rural parts of the district have tested positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has surged to 848.

On the other, 13 new patients have tested positive in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has reached 1031. With recovery of 75 more patients, the number of those recovered has reached 2194.

Of the total 21,280 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 16,403 have been tested negative, while 4,043 have been turned positive. Currently, district has 1615 active cases.

Meanwhile, 494 new suspect cases have been added in the past 24 hours.