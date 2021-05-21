1819 patients recovered in the district

NASHIK: Nashik district is witnessing a rise in patient recoveries. A total of 1819 patients recovered from the Covid-19 on Thursday. With this, the number of those recovered has gone up to 354458. On the other, as 1527 new patients have turned positive in the district in the past 24 hours on the same day, the pandemic tally has surged to 376398.

Of the total reports received in the past 24 hours, 612 patients have turned positive from the city. With this, the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 219452. On the other, 907 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this, the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 139702.

As eight new patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally here has risen to 12163. As 32 patients including nine from the NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has climbed up to 4234. On the other, a total of 1732 new patients have been admitted in the past 24 hours on Thursday. Among them, 1566 are from the city, 136 are from rural parts of the district and under home quarantine, four from the district civil hospital, 14 from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital and 12 from Malegaon.