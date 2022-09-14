1808 cases settled at local level

Further hundreds of applications are pending at the zonal level for various reasons. A separate monthly meeting is held at the Deputy Commissioner level on pending applications, said Ramesh Kale, Deputy Commissioner and Revenue and Special Duty Officer, Chief Minister’s Secretariat Cell.

Chief Minister’s Secretariat Cell has been established to bring dynamism to people-oriented administration. Measures are taken to solve the problems of the public through this chamber. Pending cases are reviewed in the presence of all the department heads at the divisional level.

Chief Minister’s Secretariat Cell has been set up on 20th January 2020 on the ground floor of Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s Office. From January 20, 2020, to September 09, 2022, a total of 1908 applications addressed to the Chief Minister (CMO) were received from various places in the Nashik Division.

Out of which 1538 applications were sent to the field offices, 370 applications were sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat office in Mumbai and 1438 applications were settled by the field offices with appropriate replies.