178 patients recovered in the district

NASHIK: The number of new Covid-19 cases are lowering in the district and the city. On the other, the patient recoveries are rising. A total of 178 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 on Thursday. With this, the number of those recovered has increased to 385666. On the other, as 160 new patients have turned positive in the district in the past 24 hours on the same day, the pandemic tally has gone up to 395866.

Of the total reports received in the past 24 hours, 54 patients have turned positive from the city. With this, the tally of infected patients in the city has climbed up to 227169. On the other, 94 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this, the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 150686. As two patients have been turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally here has increased to 12550.

As ten non-natives have turned positive, the tally of non-natives has risen to 5461. As a total of nine patients have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours on Thurs, the death toll in the district has increased to 8413. On the other, a total of 524 new patients have been admitted in the past 24 hours on Thursday. Among them, 487 are from the city, 23 are from rural parts of the district and under home quarantine, 12 from Malegaon, two from the district civil hospital.