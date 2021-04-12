1,68,912 fresh nCoV cases, 12156529 cured in India

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>With 1,68,912 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,35,27,717 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today (Monday). Also, the 904 deaths were reported in the same period taking the death toll to 1,70,179. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 63,294 new cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.</p><p>The state is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Delhi also witnessed the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported. As per the Ministry, the active cases in the country currently stand at 12,01,009 while 1,21,56,529 people have recovered from the disease. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. A total of 10,45,28,565 people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began on January 16, the Ministry said.</p>