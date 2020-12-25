167 trainee PSIs contract Corona

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>It has come to light that a total of 167 trainee police sub-inspectors, who are undergoing training at the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) on Trimbak Road, were found to be infected with Covid-19. The district administration has been collecting swabs of the trainees for the last two days. </p>.<p>The Maharashtra Police Academy provides training to police sub-inspectors selected by the State Public Service Commission. The administration has taken immediate action after they came to know that trainees contracted the virus. They have been quarantined and undergoing treatment. In the last eight days, a total of 894 suspects got tested by Nashik Municipal Corporation. </p><p>So far, 167 trainees have tested positive for Corona. About 127 trainees are undergoing the treatment at the Covid Center at Thakkar’s Dome. Other trainees are undergoing treatment at MVP’s hospital. Since lockdown, trainees and all Class IV staff in the academy, are prohibited from crossing the main road. Vehicles coming from outside for various reasons are being sterilized at the entrance of the academy. </p><p>Despite the precautionary measures being taken by the Academy administration as a precautionary measure, Corona has entered the Academy. The administration has now started to focus on more stringent preventive measures to bring Corona under control.</p>