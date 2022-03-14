16,668 applications received under RTE

A total of 4,927 seats are available in 422 private schools in the district. The Department of Education has started the process of RTE admission for this academic year, and the application facility has been made available on the website. The Department of Education has announced the probable schedule for this year on December 23, 2021.

Accordingly, the RTE admission process has been organised from December 28 to May 9. However, the planned school registration and verification could not be done in time in the initial phase. Subsequently, the application for admission was also extended. Parents were given till March 10 to apply online. As many as 16,668 applications have been received by Thursday evening. The number of applications has increased this year as compared to the previous academic year 2022-23.

As per the government decision dated September 18, 2020, regarding fixing the minimum age of a child for school admission, it has been fixed as December 31. The government has set a minimum age limit but no maximum age limit. The age limit for RTE 25% admission for the academic year 2022-23 is December 31 so that the students born in July to November do not suffer any academic loss due to the date change.