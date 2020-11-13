161 new cases added in district

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district are reducing fast. As 161 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Thursday, the pandemic tally has gone up to 96,430. On the other 104 patients in the district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has moved up to 91,847. </p> .<p>Of the total reports received, 87 patients have turned positive from the city. With this, the tally of infected patients in the city has increased to 63,753.</p><p>On the other, 63 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this, the number of infected in rural parts has moved up to 27,706, while seven new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this, the pandemic tally here has reached 4,219. On the other, the number of non-native patients has moved up to 752.</p><p>As four patients including two from NMC limit have died on Thursday, the death toll in the district has reached 1,719.</p>