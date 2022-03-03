16 Nashik students still in Ukraine

NASHIK: As many as 20 students from Nashik are studying in Ukraine. Three of the students have returned home safely. District Disaster Management Officer Shrikrishna Deshpande informed that 16 students, one employee and one pet are still stranded in Ukraine, and the officials are trying their best to evacuate them. One of the students from Nashik had also taken his pet dog to Ukraine. The dog named Delta has also been registered at the District Collectorate. His relatives hope that the student will return home with the pet in the next two to three days.

Till yesterday evening, three students from the war-ravaged Ukraine have returned home. In this, a girl student Gorkala Tejaswi hailing from Jai Bhavani Road, has already arrived in Nashik four days ago. Roshan Motiram Gunjal, a student from Wakhari in Deola taluka, has returned home and is currently staying with his sister in Pune. Riddhi Sharma, a resident of Makhmalabad Road, arrived in Nashik on Sunday. The envoy had interacted with this student.

The students stranded include Aditi Deshmukh, Pratik Jondhale, Gauri Thorat, Siddhesh Bachhav, Shraddha Dhoni, Disha Deore, Vrishabh Deore, Rohan Ambure and his dog Delta, Sidheya Gaikwad, Nishita Yadav, Aniket Baste, Surendra Vishwakarma, Nilanjana Yadav, Sarthak Patil, Bhunesh Rawal and Pratibha Yadav.