15590 new nCoV cases, 10162738 cured in India

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India recorded 15,590 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country caseload to 1,05,27,683 while the death toll soared to 1,51,918 with 191 fresh fatalities.</p><p>Of the freshly reported cases, 77.56 per cent of them are from 7 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases.</p><p>Six States/UTs account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.</p><p>According to Union Health Ministry, the active case load further shrank by 576 to stand at 2,13,027 as the daily new cases added to the country’s COVID numbers have been below 20K in the recent days. It is now 2.02 per cent of the total caseload.</p><p>In the past one day, 15,975 people recovered from the dangerous virus, taking the total recovery count to 1,01,62,738. This difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has improved the recovery rate to 96.52 per cent. The fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.</p><p>Notably, 81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh.</p><p>New cases per million population in India in the last seven days is averaging at 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK.</p><p>As per Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,30,096 samples were tested on Thursday, taking to 18,49,62,40 the total.</p><p>The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.98 million fatalities.</p>