Deshdoot Times

15590 new nCoV cases, 10162738 cured in India

Death toll soared to 1,51,918
15590 new nCoV cases, 10162738 cured in India
Abhishek Vibhandik
india
COVID-19
Union Health Ministry
Death toll
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com